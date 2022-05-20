Cross
10 things to know before opening bell on May 20

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
10 things to know before opening bell on May 20

The Indian stock market is likely to start Friday’s session in green following mixed global cues. While US stocks ended the overnight session in red, Asian shares were trading higher in morning trade and trends on SGX Nifty indicated a positive start for India’s benchmark index Nifty. However, investors globally remained cautious on fears of sluggish growth and bought safe-haven assets such as government debt and the Swiss franc. From Wall Street stocks, Asian equities, oil, gold to rupee, here are 10 things to know before the opening bell on May 20

