IRCTC: Since listing in 2019, state-owned IRCTC has given stellar returns. It delivered multi-bagger returns in 2021. In two years, it rose over 10 times its IPO issue price on account of its monopoly and future growth outlook. However, the stock fell sharply when the government this year asked it to share half of its convenience fee revenue with it. It was up over 120 percent till September 2021 but crashed 25 percent in October in a single session. The wild swings in the share price started before the announcement was made indicating some market players had access to information while the rest did not.



Tata Power: Tata Power shares have risen 190 percent this year but have seen a sharp decline too. It rose from Rs 75 to Rs 257 in 2021 but underwent profit-booking in October when the share price crashed over 20 percent. The stock hasn't regained the all-time high since then.



Tata Steel: Tata Steel shares had hit an all-time high of Rs 1,460 in August 2021, rising over 125 percent as its production capacity almost doubled from 2010 to 2020. However, the stock has crashed by 25 percent since then, mimicking a sharp fall in global steel prices.



IEX: The stock has surged over 250 percent this year, hitting Rs 280 on October 19. By October 25, it crashed 8 percent, however, recovered some losses in the next few sessions. The wild swings in its prices continue even now, with the stock hitting a fresh high of Rs 295 on December 10 and declining to Rs 238 later. Analysts said the rally came on the back of strong growth prospects.



Deepak Nitrite: Deepak Nitrite shares have risen over 165 percent in the past year, hitting an all-time high of Rs 3,020 in October, on sound financial performance and growth of phenolic products. But since then, the shares have declined 20 percent, closing at Rs 2,445 on Tuesday. The downtrend began after the firm posted a mixed bag of results.



Tata Motors: Tata Motors has been one of the top-performing blue-chips this year. It began the year at Rs 180 and has risen to Rs 480 since then, rising over 160 percent on strong growth prospects. However, the stock is down over 10 percent from the 52-week high it clocked in mid-Nov on chip shortage woes.



SREI Infrastructure Finance: SREI shares had risen nearly 200 percent till June 2021. But today, they are off 70 percent from the 52-week high. The shares declined after the RBI superseded its board and took the company for insolvency proceedings owing to governance issues and payment default.



PNB Housing Finance: PNB HF shares had risen over 150 percent till June 2021 after Carlyle Group and other investors stepped in to invest in the company. But then SEBI scrapped the PNB Housing-Carlyle deal due to regulatory objections, and consequent litigation and shares dropped.



Sadbhav Infra, Sadbhav Engineering: Seven months into 2021, Sadbhav Infra's and Sadbhav Eng's shares had risen 100 and 50 percent, respectively. But the stocks are now down 65 percent and 60 percent, respectively, from 52-week highs. The price drop came when Sadbhav Engineering posted disappointing quarterly results for quarter ended July. In addition, Adani Enterprises acquired Sadbhav's Maharashtra Border Check Post project at 1.2 times price to book value.