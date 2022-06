1 / 10 Wall Street | The S&P 500 and the Dow ended lower led by healthcare, industrial and technology sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.67 percent, S&P 500 gave up 0.63 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.41 percent.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading half a percent higher while Shanghai index dipped 0.05 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 0.2 percent at 7:37 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange as well as SGX Nifty, which indicates how India’s broader Nifty50 index would perform, were down 0.75 percent at 7:38 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Equity benchmarks declined on Tuesday after a three-day rally, with the Sensex falling 359.33 points amid selling in index majors HDFC, Reliance Industries and Infosys. BSE Sensex went lower by 359.33 points or 0.64 percent to settle at 55,566.41 and the broader NSE Nifty declined 76.85 points or 0.46 percent to end at 16,584.55.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee declined by 17 paise to close at its all-time low of 77.71 against the US currency on Tuesday as surging US bond yields dampened the appeal of riskier assets. Losses in the domestic equities, high crude oil prices and forex outflows also weighed on the rupee.



6 / 10 GDP | The Indian economy grew at its slowest pace in a year during January-March quarter, pulling down the GDP growth in the full fiscal 2021-22 to 8.7 percent as Russia's invasion of Ukraine added a new inflation hurdle to the recovery. The gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 4.1 percent in the final quarter of 2021-22, according to data released by the statistics ministry.



7 / 10 Oil | Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Brent crude for August delivery was up 0.7 percent at $116.38 a barrel at 6:07 am. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Gold | Gold prices hit a near two-week low as rising Treasury yields and a strengthening US dollar continued to sap demand for greenback-priced bullion. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,834.09 per ounce, as of 6:14 am, its lowest since May 20. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Crypto markets were in the green with Bitcoin trading at $31,899.34, having gained 4 percent in last 24 hours. Ethereum was up 1.3 percent to $1,944.67. (Image: Shutterstock)