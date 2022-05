1 / 6 Credit Suisse on Tata Consumer Products | The brokerage firm has built in a slightly drawn-out recovery in margin and cut its earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 5 percent for FY23 and by 2 percent for FY24.



2 / 6 Morgan Stanley on Marico | While a weak demand environment and inflation in some raw materials are challenges, stable copra prices and market share gains are positives, the brokerage firm said. Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the stock.



3 / 6 Morgan Stanley on Dabur | Weak demand environment, especially in rural markets could weigh on near-term earnings, while gross margin is likely to remain under pressure for the next two quarters, said Morgan Stanley.



4 / 6 CLSA on TVS Motor Company | The company is confident that it can achieve double-digit growth in volume in FY23 and on expanding its electric vehicle volume through new launches, CLSA noted while maintaining its 'outperform' rating on TVS Motor shares.



5 / 6 Credit Suisse on Havells | The brokerage firm sees margin upside from operating leverage. Credit Suisse has an 'outperform' ratting on Havells India stock as it believes the company will deliver strong earnings at over 25 percent compounded annually over FY22-24.