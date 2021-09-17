Friday's top brokerage calls: TVS Motor, Lupin, SBI, Zee and more



1 / 8 Credit Suisse on Zee Entertainment: The brokerage has upgraded Zee Entertainment Enterprises to 'outperform' from 'neutral' with a 48.8 percent increase in the target price to Rs 320. There is a high possibility of a change in management at Zee that may look at addressing auditor concerns and growing the digital business, according to Credit Suisse.









2 / 8 Credit Suisse on NARCL: The brokerage continues to be positive on SBI among PSU lenders, and prefers large private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank over others. Bad loans being transferred in the first phase are mostly already fully provided assets, according to Credit Suisse.









3 / 8 CLSA on ITC: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 265. ITC's valuation still appears to be compelling, and a recovery is expected in its cigarettes business and a structural margin upside in its FMCG unit, according to CLSA.









4 / 8 CLSA on SBI Life: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,650. CLSA believes all levers are in place to deliver industry-leading growth, and expects a better product mix to drive expansion of 200 basis points in the value of new business (VNB) margin over FY21-FY23.









5 / 8 CLSA on oil & gas: The brokerage expects the domestic gas price to double in April 2022, which will be positive for ONGC and Oil India. IGL and Mahanagar Gas will be able to manage the upcoming hike without a hit on margins, it said.









6 / 8 CLSA on pharma: Companies expect the US regulatory inspections to resume for Indian sites sometime next year, according to the brokerage. Companies are keen to acquire in India but find the target valuations to be expensive, according to CLSA, whose top pick in the sector is Sun Pharma.









7 / 8 Morgan Stanley on Lupin: The brokerage has retained an 'overweight' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,335. It has, however, said that the liability arising out of the Glumetza settlement should limit the company's ability to invest in new growth avenues.





