Friday's top brokerage calls: Titan, Dr Reddy's, Sunteck and more



1 / 6 Macquarie on HDFC Bank: The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' call on the lender's stock with a target price of Rs 2,005. HDFC Bank's cost-to-income ratio may go up to 39-40 percent from 36 percent, according to Macquarie.









2 / 6 CLSA on Nippon India AMC: The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' call on Nippon India AMC. Nippon India has been in a consolidation phase for the last 3.5-4 years, and its market share is now stabilising. CLSA has raised its FY22-FY23 estimates by 6-9 percent on strong flows and market buoyancy.









3 / 6 CLSA on Sunteck Realty: The brokerage has retained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a higher target price of Rs 470. The realty company's launch of the Vasind project is ahead of CLSA's expectation of a festive season rollout. The project is expected to garner a strong response driven by affordable ticket sizes, the brokerage added.









4 / 6 Morgan Stanley on Dr Reddy's: The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 5,858. The drug maker's niche new launches and operating leverage are expected to drive a recovery in margins, according to Morgan Stanley. The company's new health technology initiative can create value over the medium term, it added.









5 / 6 Morgan Stanley on HDFC Bank: The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,925. Morgan Stanley now sees the lender's FY22-FY24 earnings CAGR at 18 percent as against 21 percent earlier. The brokerage expects HDFC Bank's cost efficiency to resume from FY24.





