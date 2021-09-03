Friday's top brokerage calls: Titan, Dr Reddy's, Sunteck and more

Morgan Stanley has retained its 'overweight' calls on Dr Reddy's and HDFC Bank, while JPMorgan has retained its 'neutral' call on Titan with a raised target price. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:
Macquarie on HDFC Bank: The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' call on the lender's stock with a target price of Rs 2,005. HDFC Bank's cost-to-income ratio may go up to 39-40 percent from 36 percent, according to Macquarie.
CLSA on Nippon India AMC: The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' call on Nippon India AMC. Nippon India has been in a consolidation phase for the last 3.5-4 years, and its market share is now stabilising. CLSA has raised its FY22-FY23 estimates by 6-9 percent on strong flows and market buoyancy.
CLSA on Sunteck Realty: The brokerage has retained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a higher target price of Rs 470. The realty company's launch of the Vasind project is ahead of CLSA's expectation of a festive season rollout. The project is expected to garner a strong response driven by affordable ticket sizes, the brokerage added.
Morgan Stanley on Dr Reddy's: The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 5,858. The drug maker's niche new launches and operating leverage are expected to drive a recovery in margins, according to Morgan Stanley. The company's new health technology initiative can create value over the medium term, it added.
Morgan Stanley on HDFC Bank: The brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,925. Morgan Stanley now sees the lender's FY22-FY24 earnings CAGR at 18 percent as against 21 percent earlier. The brokerage expects HDFC Bank's cost efficiency to resume from FY24.
JPMorgan on Titan: The brokerage has maintained a 'neutral' call on Titan but raised its target price to Rs 2,000. Low gold prices are aiding demand, helping the company acquire customers through the digital form of the yellow metal, according to JPMorgan.