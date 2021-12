1 / 4 Goldman Sachs on IT services | The brokerage sees a positive read-across from Accenture's results for Indian IT companies, from both demand and margin fronts. Goldman Sachs has reiterated its 'buy' rating on Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.



2 / 4 Credit Suisse on IT services | Infosys, TCS and HCL Technologies are the brokerage's preferred picks in the Indian IT services space.



3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on IT services | Accenture's beat in Q1, raise in guidance and demand commentary bode well for Indian IT companies, said Morgan Stanley. Considering large valuation discounts to Accenture, the brokerage sees room for Indian IT stocks to react positively.