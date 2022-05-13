Friday's top brokerage calls: Tata Motors, RBL Bank and Coal India

[caption id="attachment_13470922" align="aligncenter" width="680"] JPMorgan on Tata Motors | The brokerage firm expects the company to continue its deleveraging journey. JP Morgan has maintained its 'overweight' rating on shares of Tata Motors.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13470932" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on Tata Motors | Strong demand should lead to volume growth, according to CLSA. The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on the auto stock to 'underperform' from 'sell'.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13470942" align="aligncenter" width="680"] JPMorgan on RBL Bank | There is uncertainty around the new CEO appointment, the brokerage firm said. RBL Bank's stock rise may remain capped considering the single-digit return on equity profile, JP Morgan said.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13470952" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on Coal India | Volume growth and higher unit realisations should aid the profitability of Coal India, said Credit Suisse. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'outperform' rating on shares of Coal India.[/caption]