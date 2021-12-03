Friday's top brokerage calls: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and Dalmia Bharat

0
CLSA has downgraded its rating on shares of Maruti Suzuki to 'sell' while JP Morgan believes that the current stock valuations of Dalmia Bharat do not price in the multi-year growth cycle. Here are top brokerage calls for the day:
JP Morgan on Dalmia Bharat | Current stock valuations do not price in the multi-year growth cycle, said JP Morgan. The brokerage likes Dalmia Bharat's aggressive growth plans with a balance sheet to support them.
Macquarie on Asian Paints | The brokerage has added the paint maker's stock to the marquee buy list. According to Macquarie, recent raw material moderation and a healthy demand environment enhances outlook. The brokerage sees limited concerns from the entry of new players like Grasim.
Macquarie on Tata Motors | According to the brokerage, market share gains and new launches are positive catalysts. The cyclical recovery in domestic business has prompted Macquarie to add Tata Motors' stock as a marquee buy.
CLSA on Maruti Suzuki | The brokerage has downgraded its rating on shares of Maruti Suzuki to 'sell'. The auto major is losing market share in the highly profitable SUV segment, said CLSA. The brokerage continues to forecast market share loss amid a weak model launch pipeline.