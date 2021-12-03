Friday's top brokerage calls: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and Dalmia Bharat



1 / 4 JP Morgan on Dalmia Bharat | Current stock valuations do not price in the multi-year growth cycle, said JP Morgan. The brokerage likes Dalmia Bharat's aggressive growth plans with a balance sheet to support them.



2 / 4 Macquarie on Asian Paints | The brokerage has added the paint maker's stock to the marquee buy list. According to Macquarie, recent raw material moderation and a healthy demand environment enhances outlook. The brokerage sees limited concerns from the entry of new players like Grasim.



3 / 4 Macquarie on Tata Motors | According to the brokerage, market share gains and new launches are positive catalysts. The cyclical recovery in domestic business has prompted Macquarie to add Tata Motors' stock as a marquee buy.