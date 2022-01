1 / 10 Credit Suisse on RBL Bank | The brokerage has maintained an 'underperform' rating on the lender and reduced its target price to Rs 135 from Rs 180. RBL Bank's core profitability remins muted, according to Credit Suisse, which lowered its FY23 and FY24 earnings per share estimates by 8-13 percent.



2 / 10 CLSA on RBL Bank | The brokerage has upgraded RBL Bank to 'buy' with a target price of Rs 200. The lender's stable quarterly performance after the RBI action in December is clearly a relief, according to CLSA. The brokerage, however, lowered its FY23 and FY24 earnings estimates by 9-10 percent.



3 / 10 Morgan Stanley on PNB | The brokerage has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on PNB with a target price of Rs 53. The lender's profit before tax was five percent below Morgan Stanley's estimate on higher-than-expected credit costs. However, PNB's core pre-provision operating profit was 34 ercent aboev estimates on improvement in the margin and lower costs, according to the brokerage.



4 / 10 CLSA on Nippon AMC | The brokerage has continued with a 'buy' call on Nippon AMC but lowered its target price to Rs 460 from Rs 475. CLSA has also cut its earnings per share estimates for the company by 2-4 percent. The company had a robust Q3 driven by lower-than-expected operating costs, but uncertainty could remain high in the near term, according to the brokerage.



5 / 10 CLSA on Pidilite | The brokerage has retained a 'sell' call on Pidilite with a target price of Rs 2,115. The company's Q3 results were below expectations, and though its medium-term prospects look firm, its valuation is expensive, according to CLSA.



6 / 10 Credit Suisse on Pidilite | The brokerage has kept an 'underweight' rating on Pidilite with a target price of Rs 1,950. The company's growth is lagging significantly with persisting margin pressure, according to Credit Suisse. The brokerage has lowered its FY22-FY24 earnings per share estimates for Pidilite by 2-5 percent.



7 / 10 Jefferies on SRF | The brokerage has maintained an 'underperform' call on SRF and raised its target price to Rs 1,940 from Rs 1,840. Jefferies upgraded its FY22-FY24 earnings per share estimates for SRF by 6-16 percent.



8 / 10 Jefferies on Colgate-Palmolive | The brokerage has continued with its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,700. Colgate-Palmolive's revenue growth was in line with estimates, though its realisation growth is modest despite product price hikes, according to Jefferies. The brokerage believes a pickup in growth is critical for the stock to perform.



9 / 10 Jefferies on Indus Towers | The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on Indus Towers with a target price of Rs 320. The company's quarterly earnings were ahead of estimates on its better core rental revenue and higher exit penalties, according to Jefferies. The brokerage raised its FY22-FY24 EBITDA estimates by one percent.