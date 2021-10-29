Friday's top brokerage calls: RBL Bank, Lupin, Gujarat Gas and IndiGo

[caption id="attachment_11274162" align="aligncenter" width="680"] JP Morgan on RBL Bank | The banking stock may struggle due to the bank's weaker print on asset quality and growth, JP Morgan said. The brokerage has maintained a 'neutral' rating on shares of RBL Bank.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11274172" align="aligncenter" width="679"] Goldman Sachs on IndiGo | InterGlobe Aviation's Q2 results surprised the brokerage positively on yields. Goldman Sachs sees significant improvement going ahead and believes risk-reward is fairly balanced.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11274182" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on Gujarat Gas | For the stock to perform, spot gas price needs to come down, Credit Suisse said. The brokerage firm believes that volumes are strong but margin pressure is likely to continue until spot prices cool off.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11274192" align="aligncenter" width="679"] Credit Suisse on Lupin | The brokerage has trimmed EPS estimates for Lupin by 26 percent for FY22, by 11 percent for FY23 and by 9 percent for FY24 owing to a weak Q2 performance. Credit Suisse has upgraded the rating on the stock to 'neutral'.[/caption]