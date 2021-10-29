Friday's top brokerage calls: RBL Bank, Lupin, Gujarat Gas and IndiGo



1 / 4 JP Morgan on RBL Bank | The banking stock may struggle due to the bank's weaker print on asset quality and growth, JP Morgan said. The brokerage has maintained a 'neutral' rating on shares of RBL Bank.









2 / 4 Goldman Sachs on IndiGo | InterGlobe Aviation's Q2 results surprised the brokerage positively on yields. Goldman Sachs sees significant improvement going ahead and believes risk-reward is fairly balanced.









3 / 4 Credit Suisse on Gujarat Gas | For the stock to perform, spot gas price needs to come down, Credit Suisse said. The brokerage firm believes that volumes are strong but margin pressure is likely to continue until spot prices cool off.





