Friday's top brokerage calls: PVR, Dixon Tech and more

0
While UBS expects a street earnings upgrade in the next few quarters and maintained a 'buy' call on PVR's stock, Jefferies believes the growth prospects of Dixon Technologies are superior to most peers. Here are the top brokerage calls on Friday:
UBS on PVR | PVR is trading at a 30 percent discount to its pre-COVID level, the brokerage said. UBS expects a street earnings upgrade in the next few quarters and maintained a 'buy' call on the multiplex operator's stock.
Jefferies on Dixon Technologies | Growth prospects appear superior to most peers, Jefferies said. Factoring in the upside from the telecom PLI scheme, the brokerage has raised its EPS by 3 percent for FY24.
Credit Suisse on Consumer Staples | Many fast-moving consumer goods companies may see double-digit price hikes at company levels in Q4, pointed out Credit Suisse. The brokerage highlighted that FMCG volume has slowed down in previous instances of broad-based price hikes.