Friday's top brokerage calls: ONGC, Indus Towers, IndiGo and DLF



1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on ONGC | Every $1/mmBtu change in gas prices affects ONGC's earnings by 5-8 percent, as per Morgan Stanley. The brokerage has an 'overweight' call on the stock.



2 / 4 Jefferies on Indus Towers | Vodafone's stake sale may be a key near-term overhang, said Jefferies while maintaining its 'buy' call on the stock. Risk-reward is very favourable post steep correction, the brokerage house pointed out.



3 / 4 CLSA on DLF | The brokerage house has trimmed its FY23/FY24 revenue estimate for DLF by 2 percent and 5 percent respectively. CLSA has upgraded its rating on shares of DLF to 'buy' as it sees upside that is 3 times of downside potential, operations are at decade best.