Friday's top brokerage calls: ONGC, Indus Towers, IndiGo and DLF

[caption id="attachment_12620782" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on ONGC | Every $1/mmBtu change in gas prices affects ONGC's earnings by 5-8 percent, as per Morgan Stanley. The brokerage has an 'overweight' call on the stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12620792" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Indus Towers | Vodafone's stake sale may be a key near-term overhang, said Jefferies while maintaining its 'buy' call on the stock. Risk-reward is very favourable post steep correction, the brokerage house pointed out.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12620802" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on DLF | The brokerage house has trimmed its FY23/FY24 revenue estimate for DLF by 2 percent and 5 percent respectively. CLSA has upgraded its rating on shares of DLF to 'buy' as it sees upside that is 3 times of downside potential, operations are at decade best.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12620812" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on IndiGo | Given strong recovery, expect multiples to revert to pre-covid median levels, Morgan Stanley said. It believes that improved relative position going into an upcycle can help capture the bulk of profits for IndiGo.[/caption]