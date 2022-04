1 / 3 Nomura | Japan-based global brokerage says that upstream gas producers are the key beneficiaries of the hike and it is negative for gas consumers. GAIL is likely to be worst impacted with end prices market linked. It further added that sharp price hikes might hurt India's gas demand and the pricing formula needs a relook.









2 / 3 Morgan Stanley | The global brokerage prefers gas producers such as ONGC and Reliance Industries Ltd, while retains 'underweight' stance on gas midstream players such as Petronet LNG and Gujarat Gas. It further expects a 25 percent hike in October as gas markets remain tight.