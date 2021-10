1 / 4 Nomura on Mahindra & Mahindra | Mahindra XUV700 will drive volume recovery for M&M, according to Nomura. The brokerage believes Mahindra XUV700 can help M&M regain significant market share in the medium term.









2 / 4 CLSA on Piramal Enterprises | The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' rating on Piramal Enterprises and noted that the company believes both businesses are adequately capitalised for organic and inorganic growth opportunities.









3 / 4 Nomura on Life Insurance | The brokerage remains positive on the growth prospects of life insurance companies. Nomura prefers SBI Life Insurance Co as its margin levers remain the strongest and as the current valuation is undemanding.