1 / 4 Citi on Mindtree | Even as the brokerage firm has maintained its 'sell' call on the technology stock, it has revised FY22 EPS by 3 percent to factor in higher Q3 profit.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Mindtree | Any volatility in the stock in the near-term could offer a better entry point, said Morgan Stanley. The brokerage believes Mindtree valuation is at a premium to large-caps which makes risk-reward balanced.



3 / 4 JP Morgan on Metals | The brokerage says risk-reward looks attractive in Indian metals and steel stocks. It has remained overweight on Tata Steel, SAIL, Hindalco and NMDC. With demand seen improving further, steel prices should move higher, according to JP Morgan.