Friday's top brokerage calls: JSW Steel, Asian Paints, LIC Housing and TVS Motor

[caption id="attachment_11190102" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on JSW Steel | The brokerage sees the company's margin staying above the past years', thereby maintaining its 'buy' rating on the stock. Jefferies has raised its EPS estimates for FY22-23 by 8-12 percent to factor in better performance by subsidiaries.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11190212" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on LIC Housing | The brokerage pointed out that a weak pre-provisioning operating profit driven by lower net interest income and higher expenses are key negatives. Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' rating on the stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11190222" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on TVS Motor | The brokerage has maintained its underweight call on the company's stock owing to the electric vehicle challenges and stretched valuations.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11190232" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Asian Paints | The brokerage has trimmed the EPS estimate for the company by 10-15 percent and lack of visibility deserves a de-rating, the brokerage firm added. Jefferies has downgraded the stock rating to 'underperform'.[/caption]