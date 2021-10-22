Friday's top brokerage calls: JSW Steel, Asian Paints, LIC Housing and TVS Motor



1 / 4 Jefferies on JSW Steel | The brokerage sees the company's margin staying above the past years', thereby maintaining its 'buy' rating on the stock. Jefferies has raised its EPS estimates for FY22-23 by 8-12 percent to factor in better performance by subsidiaries.









2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on LIC Housing | The brokerage pointed out that a weak pre-provisioning operating profit driven by lower net interest income and higher expenses are key negatives. Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' rating on the stock.









3 / 4 Morgan Stanley on TVS Motor | The brokerage has maintained its underweight call on the company's stock owing to the electric vehicle challenges and stretched valuations.





