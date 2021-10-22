0

Friday's top brokerage calls: JSW Steel, Asian Paints, LIC Housing and TVS Motor

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Jefferies has downgraded its rating on shares of Asian Paints while Morgan Stanley has maintained its underweight call on TVS Motor's stock. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: