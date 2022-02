1 / 6 Jefferies on GAIL | The brokerage maintained a 'hold' rating on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 160 from Rs 150. Jefferies expects a 27 percent year-on-year decline in the company's earnings per share (EPS) in FY23. The brokerage raised its FY22 EPS estimate for the company by 28 percent.



2 / 6 Citi on ITC | The brokerage retained a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245. The company's cigarette volume may have now fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, according to Citi. No change in taxation in the Union Budget for FY23 is a sentiment positive for ITC, according to the brokerage.



3 / 6 Nomura on Cadila | The brokerage continued with its 'buy' call on Cadila with a target price of Rs 489. Nomura said the company's valuation is not demanding, and its guidance across businesses is ahead of its estimates. The brokerage, however, lowered its FY23 profit estimate for the company by 16 percent.



4 / 6 Morgan Stanley on Titan | The brokerage has retained its 'overweight' rating on the stock but raised its target price to Rs 2,720 from Rs 2,501. The company's Q3 results were ahead of its estimates by 16 percent with a strong overall performance, according to Morgan Stanley.



5 / 6 Jefferies on Cadila | The brokerage maintained a 'hold' rating on the stock and brought down its target price to Rs 439 from Rs 490. The company's Q3 earnings missed estimates due to a decline in COVID-related sales, according to Jefferies.