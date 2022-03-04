Friday's top brokerage calls: IndiGo, Vodafone, Biocon and more



1 / 4 Jefferies on cement sector | Channel checks suggest 4-5 percent month on month price hike in southern, western and eastern regions, according to Jefferies. The brokerage firm believes that Q4 average price hike of 1 percent is below estimates.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Biocon | Value accretion for shareholders of Biocon's subsidiary will depend on the execution of biosimilar business, said Morgan Stanley. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'overweight' rating on shares of Biocon.



3 / 4 Nomura on Vodafone Idea | Nomura has retained its 'reduce' call on the telco's stock. The brokerage firm believes that promoter infusion at premium is a positive but not enough for revival.