Friday's top brokerage calls: IndiGo, Vodafone, Biocon and more

[caption id="attachment_12697562" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on cement sector | Channel checks suggest 4-5 percent month on month price hike in southern, western and eastern regions, according to Jefferies. The brokerage firm believes that Q4 average price hike of 1 percent is below estimates.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12697582" align="aligncenter" width="679"] Morgan Stanley on Biocon | Value accretion for shareholders of Biocon's subsidiary will depend on the execution of biosimilar business, said Morgan Stanley. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'overweight' rating on shares of Biocon.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12697602" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Nomura on Vodafone Idea | Nomura has retained its 'reduce' call on the telco's stock. The brokerage firm believes that promoter infusion at premium is a positive but not enough for revival.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12697612" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on IndiGo | An improvement in its relative market position going into an upcycle can help InterGlobe Aviation capture the bulk of profits, Morgan Stanley said. The brokerage firm has an 'overweight' rating on shares of IndiGo.[/caption]