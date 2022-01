1 / 11 Jefferies on Havells | The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on Havells with a target price of Rs 1,600. The company has registered healthy revenue growth but a miss on the margin front impacts its profit, according to Jefferies. Elevated commodity costs and a lag effect in taking price hikes impacted its margin, it added.



Morgan Stanley on Mphasis | The brokerage has retained an 'overweight' call on Mphasis with a target price of Rs 3,900. The company posted a good set of results with strong deal wins and a stable margin, according to Morgan Stanley.



Morgan Stanley on Cyient | The brokerage has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Cyient with a target price of Rs 900. The company's revenue performance has lagged significantly compared with its midcap peers, and until the growth gap narrows, the valuation discount could continue to be deep, according to Morgan Stanley.



Morgan Stanley on PNB Housing | The brokerage has continued with its 'overweight' rating on PNB Housing with a target price of Rs 600. The company's pre-provision operating profit missed estimates by 13 percent and profit by 26 percent, and its credit costs are above estimates owing to additional provisions, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage has lowered its earnings estimates for PNB Housing.



Jefferies on HUL | The brokerage has retained a 'buy' rating on HUL with a target price of Rs 2,900. The company's price hikes have driven its double-digit revenue growth, according to Jefferies. The brokerage, however, added that HUL's near-term outlook is clouded by weak consumption trends and stiff inflation in raw material.



CLSA on HUL | The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' rating on HUL with a target price of Rs 2,725. The company is relatively better positioned but lacks tailwinds for the stock to perform, according to CLSA. The brokerage believes HUL's mean valuation has reverted to a five-year average.



Credit Suisse on HUL | The brokerage has continued with its 'outperform' rating on HUL with a target price of Rs 2,800. The company has reported modest improvement in a tough environment and is expected to deliver healthy mid-teens earnings growth in FY23, according to Credit Suisse.



Morgan Stanley on HUL | The brokerage has maintained an 'equal-weight' rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2,766. The FMCG company's Q3 earnings beat estimates, and the management sounded optimistic on its performance going forward, according to Morgan Stanley.



Credit Suisse on Asian Paints | The brokerage has continued with its 'outperform' call on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 3,700. The company has seen buoyant volume growth despite taking large price hikes, and posted a smart recovery in the margin, according to Credit Suisse. The brokerage has raised its FY22-FY24 earnings estimates by three percent.



Jefferies on Asian Paints | The brokerage has retained its 'underperform' rating on the paint maker with a target price of Rs 2,700. The company's Q3 results were impressive with 18 percent volume growth in its decorative business in India, but the base has no consequence as two-year and three-year CAGRs are even higher, according to Jefferies.