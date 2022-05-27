Friday's top brokerage calls: Hindalco, Piramal Enterprises, Motherson Sumi and Colgate

[caption id="attachment_13633492" align="alignnone" width="1488"] Jefferies on Hindalco | The brokerage firm expects EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and EPS (earnings per share) to fall 6-13 percent year-on-year in FY23, after two strong years.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13633512" align="alignnone" width="1488"] CLSA on Piramal Enterprises | CLSA maintains a 'buy' on Piramal's stock with an upgraded target price of 2,330. The brokerage firm has cut consolidated profit estimates by 12-14 percent for the conglomerate.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13633522" align="alignnone" width="1491"] JPMorgan on Hindalco | The brokerage firm maintains 'overweight' with an upgraded target price of 565 and states that the underperformance is not justified given strong earnings and cash flows.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13633532" align="alignnone" width="1491"] Jefferies on Motherson Sumi | Jefferies cut Motherson Sumi's FY23-24 EPS estimates by 6-9 percent. The brokerage also said that margin was down 350 bps year-on-year (YoY) due to multiple cost headwinds.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13633502" align="alignnone" width="1478"] CLSA on Colgate | The brokerage firm maintains 'sell' with a target price of 1,490. Focus should be on topline, said CLSA.[/caption]