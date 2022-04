1 / 5 Morgan Stanley on ICICI Lombard | The company looks to balance topline growth, market share and return on equity, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage has maintained its 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,700.



2 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Cyient | Select verticals are driving growth and supply-side challenges pose a risk to Cyient's guidance, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage has retained its 'underweight' rating on the stock.



3 / 5 Jefferies on Nestle India | Despite price hikes, the earnings outlook for Nestle India is weak in the near term, according to Jefferies, which has maintained its 'hold' rating on the stock.



4 / 5 Morgan Stanley on Nestle | The company witnessed weak growth in its largest category, according to Morgan Stanley. The brokerage also says the margin pressure from inflation poses headwinds.