1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Godrej Consumer Products | Inflationary pressures should keep weighing on the company's margin in the near term, Morgan Stanley said. Strategic update from the new CEO would be key monitorable, the brokerage pointed out.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Indiabulls Housing Finance | The brokerage has trimmed its earnings estimates for the company by 3 percent for FY23 and by 4 percent for FY24. Revenue and profitability may take much longer to show substantial improvement, Morgan Stanley added.



3 / 4 Credit Suisse on Godrej Consumer Products | The brokerage has cut FY22-24 EPS by 2-5 percent to factor in steep commodity inflation. Credit Suisse has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the stock.