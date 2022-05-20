Friday's top brokerage calls: Godrej Consumer, Dr Reddy's, LIC Housing Finance and CONCOR



1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Godrej Consumer | The company has maintained an FY23 guidance of double-digit topline and low single-digit volume growth, the brokerage firm noted. Weak performance in international business and near-term weak earnings outlook are key negatives, said Morgan Stanley while retaining its 'underweight' call on the FMCG company stock.



2 / 4 Credit Suisse on Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The market is factoring in sustenance of low price erosion environment, said the brokerage firm. The neutral rating is driven by high market expectations from Revlimid drug opportunity, Credit Suisse added.



3 / 4 Nomura on LIC Housing Finance | Valuation is undermining for a return on equity profile of 13-14 percent over FY23-25, according to Nomura. The brokerage firm has a 'buy' recommendation on the stock.