Friday's top brokerage calls: Colgate, AU Small Finance Bank and Thermax

[caption id="attachment_12795592" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Nomura on Colgate | The brokerage firm says 'buy' Colgate with a target price of R 1,700. However, Nomura remains cautious about the growth prospect of the company in the medium term.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12795602" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on AU Small Finance Bank | The management sounded confident on growth, spreads and asset quality, Morgan Stanley pointed out. The brokerage firm has an 'overweight' rating on the stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12795612" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Thermax | According to the brokerage firm, a change in business model of Thermax points to strong earnings recovery. Jefferies has maintained its 'buy' recommendation on the stock.[/caption]