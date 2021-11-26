Friday's top brokerage calls: Coal India, Kotak Bank and more



1 / 4 Credit Suisse on Housing Finance Companies | Divergent asset quality outcomes and margin trends keep the brokerage selective in the housing finance space. Credit Suisse expects Mortgage loans to double to $600 billion by FY26.



2 / 4 Macquarie on Coal India | Dividend outlook implies 10 percent yield, the brokerage said while raising earnings estimate by 2-4 percent. The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' rating on Coal India's stock.



3 / 4 Goldman Sachs on Coal India | The brokerage has retained its 'sell' recommendation on the coal major. Goldman Sachs pointed out that the upside to revenue and margin in the near-term looks limited. Investor call reiterated expectations of relatively low improvement in realisations, Goldman Sachs pointed out.