Friday's top brokerage calls: Coal India, Kotak Bank and more

0
Divergent asset quality outcomes and margin trends keep Credit Suisse selective in the housing finance space while Goldman Sachs has retained its 'sell' recommendation on Coal India. Here are the top brokerage calls for today:
Credit Suisse on Housing Finance Companies | Divergent asset quality outcomes and margin trends keep the brokerage selective in the housing finance space. Credit Suisse expects Mortgage loans to double to $600 billion by FY26.
Macquarie on Coal India | Dividend outlook implies 10 percent yield, the brokerage said while raising earnings estimate by 2-4 percent. The brokerage has maintained its 'outperform' rating on Coal India's stock.
Goldman Sachs on Coal India | The brokerage has retained its 'sell' recommendation on the coal major. Goldman Sachs pointed out that the upside to revenue and margin in the near-term looks limited. Investor call reiterated expectations of relatively low improvement in realisations, Goldman Sachs pointed out.
Goldman Sachs on Kotak Mahindra Bank | Growth outlook for Kotak Mahindra Bank is positive but operating leverage remains key, said the brokerage. Goldman Sachs has maintained 'neutral' rating on shares of Kotak Bank.