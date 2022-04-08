Friday's top brokerage calls: Cholamandalam Investment, Titan and Macrotech Developers

[caption id="attachment_13089002" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | The brokerage firm said that the company has posted better-than-expected disbursements in Q4 and collection efficiency was strong at 138 percent. It has an 'equal-weight' stance on the stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13089012" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on Macrotech Developers | The brokerage firm has an 'equal-weight' rating on shares of Macrotech Developers with a target price of Rs 1,298.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13089022" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on Titan | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'neutral' rating on shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 2,750. Growth has tended to be resilient even through periods of stress, Credit Suisse noted.[/caption][caption id="attachment_13089032" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Cholamandalam Investment | Increasing collection efficiency should lead to better asset quality QoQ, said Jefferies while maintaining its 'buy' call on the stock.[/caption]