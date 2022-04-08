Friday's top brokerage calls: Cholamandalam Investment, Titan and Macrotech Developers



1 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | The brokerage firm said that the company has posted better-than-expected disbursements in Q4 and collection efficiency was strong at 138 percent. It has an 'equal-weight' stance on the stock.



2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Macrotech Developers | The brokerage firm has an 'equal-weight' rating on shares of Macrotech Developers with a target price of Rs 1,298.



3 / 4 Credit Suisse on Titan | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'neutral' rating on shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 2,750. Growth has tended to be resilient even through periods of stress, Credit Suisse noted.