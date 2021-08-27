Friday's top brokerage calls: Bandhan Bank, Gujarat Gas and more



1 / 3 Credit Suisse on Bandhan Bank: The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370. The lender remains well capitalised, and has a healthy deposit franchise as well as a strong pre-provisioning operating profit, according to Credit Suisse.









2 / 3 UBS on Gujarat Gas: The brokerage has retained a 'sell' call on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 550, citing rising risk to earnings despite the recent rate hikes. UBS sees significant downside to the near-term margin and potential headwinds to volume growth.





