Friday's top brokerage calls: Bandhan Bank, Gujarat Gas and more

Jefferies remains bullish on UPL, and Credit Suisse on Bandhan Bank. UBS has a 'sell' call on Gujarat Gas but raised the target price. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day:
Credit Suisse on Bandhan Bank: The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 370. The lender remains well capitalised, and has a healthy deposit franchise as well as a strong pre-provisioning operating profit, according to Credit Suisse.
UBS on Gujarat Gas: The brokerage has retained a 'sell' call on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 550, citing rising risk to earnings despite the recent rate hikes. UBS sees significant downside to the near-term margin and potential headwinds to volume growth.
Jefferies on UPL: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' rating on UPL with a target price of Rs 965. The company expects to grow margin-accretive differentiated solutions to 50 percent from 29 percent by FY26, and continues to focus on ESG with robust sustainability goals by 2025, according to Jefferies.