View as Slide Show Image

Friday's top brokerage calls: Bandhan Bank, Gujarat Gas and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Friday's top brokerage calls: Bandhan Bank, Gujarat Gas and more

Jefferies remains bullish on UPL, and Credit Suisse on Bandhan Bank. UBS has a 'sell' call on Gujarat Gas but raised the target price. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day: