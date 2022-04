1 / 5 BofAML on Axis Bank | The brokerage firm sees room for further re-rating for Axis Bank on the basis of earnings consistency. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of Axis Bank.



2 / 5 Morgan Stanley on SBI Life Insurance Company | Valuation of SBI Life Insurance Company appears attractive at current levels, said Morgan Stanley. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'overweight' rating on the insurance company's stock.



3 / 5 Credit Suisse on SBI Life | Valuation captures much of the underlying sentiment, said Credit Suisse has a 'neutral' call on SBI Life stock. The brokerage firm has cut EPS estimates for FY23 and FY24 by 2 percent owing to higher claims.



4 / 5 Goldman Sachs on Axis Bank | The company may grow its earnings at 29 percent compounded annually over FY22-25, according to Goldman Sachs. The brokerage firm has a 'buy' recommendation on the bank's stock.