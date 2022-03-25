Friday's top brokerage calls: Anupam Rasayan, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and UPL

[caption id="attachment_12940552" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Jefferies on Anupam Rasayan | Valuation is favourable after 16 percent correction in the stock price, Jefferies said initiating coverage on the company's stock with a 'buy' call. The company is well-positioned to benefit from 'China+1' with its diversified chemistry expertise, the brokerage firm said.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12940562" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on ICICI Bank | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' recommendation on the stock. Growth and asset quality are expected to hold up while net interest margins may pause, Jefferies said.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12940572" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on UPL | CLSA has maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,100. Higher demand for its glufosinate as a key competitor faces supply issues, CLSA said.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12940582" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on Maruti Suzuki | Weak positioning in SUV segment is a risk, according to CLSA. The brokerage firm believes that the Street is too optimistic about volume and margin recovery, and expects the auto major to lose 480 basis points market share over FY21-24.[/caption]