Friday's top brokerage calls: Anupam Rasayan, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and UPL



1 / 4 Jefferies on Anupam Rasayan | Valuation is favourable after 16 percent correction in the stock price, Jefferies said initiating coverage on the company's stock with a 'buy' call. The company is well-positioned to benefit from 'China+1' with its diversified chemistry expertise, the brokerage firm said.



2 / 4 Credit Suisse on ICICI Bank | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'buy' recommendation on the stock. Growth and asset quality are expected to hold up while net interest margins may pause, Jefferies said.



3 / 4 CLSA on UPL | CLSA has maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,100. Higher demand for its glufosinate as a key competitor faces supply issues, CLSA said.