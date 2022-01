1 / 5 Morgan Stanley on HPCL | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'overweight' rating on HPCL. Slower exports from China should add to the upside, Morgan Stanley said. It added that fuel inventories at a multi-year low and refinery capacity rationalisation are keeping markets tight.



2 / 5 Credit Suisse on Titan | The brokerage has maintained its 'neutral' rating on shares of Titan and said that Q3 FY22 saw another large beat from the jewellery business.



3 / 5 UBS on SRF | The brokerage has forecast an earnings upgrade for SRF which is likely to be led by a strong outlook in specialty chemicals and refrigerant gas. UBS has maintained its 'buy' rating on shares of SRF.



4 / 5 Credit Suisse on Steel | The brokerage firm said December data showed that demand fell 15 percent YoY and further price cuts are likely. Credit Suisse sees a further downside to regional export prices.