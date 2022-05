Indian equity benchmarks managed to clock a second straight weekly gain led by strength in financial and auto stocks, though weakness in metal and oil & gas shares limited the upside. The Nifty50 added 86 points for the week — or half a percent — to settle at a three-week closing high of 16,352. Globally, Fed minutes showing a pause to hikes in pandemic-era interest rates is on the cards later this year provided some relief to investors after weeks of nervousness.