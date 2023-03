Federal Bank, Bharti Airtel: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 175 per share while CITI maintains 'buy' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 165 per share.

Federal Bank | CITI maintains 'buy' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 165 per share. The brokerage says bank is leveraging digital & fintech partnerships and is pivoting towards high-margin products.

Federal Bank | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 175 per share. The brokerage says bank noted further improvement led by a better loan mix.

Banks | Morgan Stanley says bank stocks were down 0.6 percent in February against a decline of 1.2 percent for Sensex. The brokerage believes overweight on banks with access to retail deposits.

Telecom | Jefferies says in Q3, sector rev grew by 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) to peak levels driven by metro. The brokerage says market share gains for both Jio and Bharti Airtel will accelerate as 5G becomes mainstream.