1 / 7 Adani Green Energy | Shares of the company ended 3.71 percent higher, off its intraday high of 9 percent, reacting to the company's business update for Q4 FY22.



2 / 7 Escorts | The tractor manufacturer's stock settled x3.79 percent lower. This was likely after it was known that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold 3.57 percent stake in Escorts in an open offer on April 11.



3 / 7 Gufic Biosciences | Shares of the pharmaceutical player jumped over 14 percent after the pharmaceutical company said that it has secured permission from Central Licensing Approving Authority, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the manufacture, sale and distribution of Isavuconazonium Sulfate API and finished formulation Isavuconazole for Injection 200 mg/vial. However, it settled 9.20 percent higher.



4 / 7 Tata Motors | Shares of the auto major closed 3.06 percent lower after Tata Motors reported weak wholesale numbers for Q4.



5 / 7 Delta Corp | Disappointing quarterly earnings weighed on the share price of the gaming and casino company. The scrip closed 1.66 percent lower.



6 / 7 Tata Consultancy Services | TCS stock recovered early losses to clock mild gains a day after the IT major reported its financial results for the March quarter. The stock settled 0.13 percent lower.