Escorts, Tata Motors, Paytm and more: Key stocks that moved most on Nov 18



1 / 5 Escorts | The stock ended 10 percent higher after Japanese tractor major Kubota announced that it will increase its shareholding in the Nikhil Nanda-led company. Kubota is set to raise its stake via a fresh issue and make an open offer for Escorts at Rs 2000 per share.



2 / 5 Paytm | The stock continued to decline after a weak debut in the secondary market and ended 27 percent lower. Shares in Paytm parent One97 Communications listed on stock exchanges at a discount of 9 percent.



3 / 5 Sapphire Foods | Shares of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets operator in India, listed at a premium of 14 percent over the issue price. However, it failed to sustain early gains and ended 3 percent higher.



4 / 5 IRCTC | Shares of the internet ticketing company settled over 1 percent lower after dropping 3 percent earlier today. This comes after IRCTC's shareholding pattern for the period ended November 5, 2021, showed the stake of retail investors (capital up to 2 lakh) increased significantly to 20.80 percent as of November 5 compared to 14.17 percent since September 30. Further, Government of Singapore Investment Corporation has cut its stake in the company.