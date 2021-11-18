0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

Escorts, Tata Motors, Paytm and more: Key stocks that moved most on Nov 18

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Escorts, Tata Motors, Paytm and more: Key stocks that moved most on Nov 18

Indian equities saw profit-booking on Thursday resulting in the headline indices closing lower. Nifty50 ended at 17,764.80, down 0.8 percent and Sensex closed 0.6 percent lower at 59,636.01. Here are key stocks that moved the most today: