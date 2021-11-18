Escorts, Tata Motors, Paytm and more: Key stocks that moved most on Nov 18

0
Indian equities saw profit-booking on Thursday resulting in the headline indices closing lower. Nifty50 ended at 17,764.80, down 0.8 percent and Sensex closed 0.6 percent lower at 59,636.01. Here are key stocks that moved the most today:
Escorts | The stock ended 10 percent higher after Japanese tractor major Kubota announced that it will increase its shareholding in the Nikhil Nanda-led company. Kubota is set to raise its stake via a fresh issue and make an open offer for Escorts at Rs 2000 per share.
Paytm | The stock continued to decline after a weak debut in the secondary market and ended 27 percent lower. Shares in Paytm parent One97 Communications listed on stock exchanges at a discount of 9 percent.
Sapphire Foods | Shares of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets operator in India, listed at a premium of 14 percent over the issue price. However, it failed to sustain early gains and ended 3 percent higher.
IRCTC | Shares of the internet ticketing company settled over 1 percent lower after dropping 3 percent earlier today. This comes after IRCTC's shareholding pattern for the period ended November 5, 2021, showed the stake of retail investors (capital up to 2 lakh) increased significantly to 20.80 percent as of November 5 compared to 14.17 percent since September 30. Further, Government of Singapore Investment Corporation has cut its stake in the company.
Tata Motors | The stock was the biggest drag on Nifty 50 and ended nearly 4 percent lower.