APL Apollo Tubes, Balkrishna Industries, Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, Eicher Motors, Emami, Escorts, HAL, Nazara Technologies, Tech Mahindra, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, Vakrangee | These companies will detail their quarterly numbers later today.



Tata Motors | The auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,032 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 as against a loss of Rs 7,605 crore last year. Its total consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 78,439.06 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 88,627.90 crore in the year-ago period.



RBL Bank | Private sector lender RBL Bank reported a net profit of Rs 197.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 75.3 crore. Gross NPA stood at 4.40 percent in the quarter against 4.84 percent in the December quarter. Net NPA came at 1.34 percent against 1.95 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).



Larsen & Toubro | The company's net profit surged 10 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,620.69 crore for the fourth quarter of FY22 while revenue was also up 10 percent at Rs 52,850.67 crore.



Vodafone Idea | Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea expects the government to complete conversion of around Rs 16,100 crore dues into 33 percent stake in the company in the coming weeks, a top official of the Telcom reportedly said.



Apollo Tyres | The company's profit for the quarter ended March came in below expectation at Rs 113.4 crore while revenue was slightly higher than the estimated at Rs 5,578.3 crore.



Siemens | The company posted a 2.5 percent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 340 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. Revenue came in at Rs 3,628.5 crore for the reporting quarter as compared to Rs 3,354.3 crore.



Dalmia Bharat | Cement-maker Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, has chalked out a Rs 2,600-crore investment plan spread over the next four years to take up expansion of its existing facilities and also set up new manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu, a top official reportedly said.



Matrimony.com | The company's board of directors has given approval to buyback shares worth up to Rs 75 crore of the company, at a price of Rs 1,150 per share.