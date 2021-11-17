0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Eicher Motors, SpiceJet, IndiGo, ONGC, Biocon and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 17

View as Slide Show Image

Eicher Motors, SpiceJet, IndiGo, ONGC, Biocon and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 17

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Eicher Motors, SpiceJet, IndiGo, ONGC, Biocon and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 17

A slightly lower opening is expected for Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday. SGX Nifty50 futures, which is an early indicator of Nifty50's performance, was down 0.3 percent at 17,952 as of 6:56 am.