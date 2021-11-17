Eicher Motors, SpiceJet, IndiGo, ONGC, Biocon and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 17



1 / 10 Eicher Motors | The automaker is ranked 8th amongst global automotive companies for ESG practices. It is one of 3 Indian automobile companies, and one among 10 global automobile companies to feature on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets Index this year.



2 / 10 InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet | The aviation ministry has allowed meals on all domestic flights and has also allowed magazines and reading material on all flights.



3 / 10 ONGC | The government wants Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to carve out non-producing high-potential areas of prolific Mumbai High and Bassein fields for privatisation, not privatise entire fields, as per a report.



4 / 10 Steel companies | China's top steel production hub Hebei will cut crude steel output by over 20 percent in this heating season.



5 / 10 Panacea Biotec | India Resurgence Fund and Piramal Enterprises are in the process of extending the repayment date of the debt facility availed of by Panacea Biotec, after a recent payment default, according to a report.



6 / 10 Parag Milk Foods | Investcorp Infrastructure Fund 1 sold 2 percent stake in the company through open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 3.29 percent from 5.29 percent earlier.



7 / 10 Biocon | Subsidiary Biocon Biologics, and Viatris launched interchangeable biosimilars SEMGLEE (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, a branded product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product in the US.



8 / 10 Grindwell Norton | The company has made an investment of Rs 15 lakh in Cleanwin Energy Three LLP towards power purchase.



9 / 10 Tourism Finance Corporation of India | The company, on November 22, will consider the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures to be issued on private placement basis.