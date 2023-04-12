Eicher Motors, L&T Tech, Jubilant Foods and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY JP Morgen has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,000 per share, while Macquarie has downgraded its rating on Eicher Motors to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 3,258 per share.

1 / 4

L&T Tech | JP Morgen has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,000 per share. It says the rating remains underweight given the slowing growth and margin headwinds from SWC integration.

2 / 4

Jubilant Foods | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Jubilant Foods with a target of Rs 619 per share. It says that it sees the recent stock price pullback as an enhanced buying opportunity for long-term investors.

3 / 4

Eicher Motors | Macquarie has downgraded its rating on Eicher Motors to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 3,258 per share. It says it has cut its FY24 and FY25 earnings estimate by 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on the backdrop of lower volumes and margin.

4 / 4

Consumer companies | JP Morgan says multiple factors such as monsoon, inflation, etc will influence the macro demand narrative. It says it prefers a bottom-up approach against this backdrop.