Breaking News
Former Mahindra Group chairman Keshub Mahindra passes away
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsEicher Motors, L&T Tech, Jubilant Foods and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Eicher Motors, L&T Tech, Jubilant Foods and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

Eicher Motors, L&T Tech, Jubilant Foods and more: Wednesday's top brokerage calls
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 12, 2023 8:19:09 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

JP Morgen has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,000 per share, while Macquarie has downgraded its rating on Eicher Motors to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 3,258 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 4
Show More
Show More

L&T Tech | JP Morgen has maintained an 'underweight' rating on L&T Tech with a target of Rs 3,000 per share. It says the rating remains underweight given the slowing growth and margin headwinds from SWC integration.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 4
Show More
Show More

Jubilant Foods | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Jubilant Foods with a target of Rs 619 per share. It says that it sees the recent stock price pullback as an enhanced buying opportunity for long-term investors. 

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 4
Show More
Show More

Eicher Motors | Macquarie has downgraded its rating on Eicher Motors to 'neutral' with a target of Rs 3,258 per share. It says it has cut its FY24 and FY25 earnings estimate by 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on the backdrop of lower volumes and margin.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 4
Show More
Show More

Consumer companies | JP Morgan says multiple factors such as monsoon, inflation, etc will influence the macro demand narrative. It says it prefers a bottom-up approach against this backdrop.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Stocks to Watch: TCS, HDFC Bank, Delta Corp, BHEL, Sanofi India and more

arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X