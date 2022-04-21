

1 / 6 Eicher Motors | The stock ended 4.46 percent higher and was the top gainer on Nifty50.



2 / 6 RBL Bank | Shares of the lender rose as much as 7 percent a day after sources told CNBC-TV18 that the interim Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajeev Ahuja’s exit in June will pave way for a new MD and CEO. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Ahuja’s name is not there among the shortlisted names for the position. RBI had named Rajeev Ahuja as the interim CEO of RBL Bank after its CEO Vishwavir Ahuja proceeded on leave in December 2021. The stock settled 2.46 percent higher.



3 / 6 Jindal Steel and Power | JSPL stock tanked more than 5 percent after reports of the Enforcement Directorate conducting search operations in its Gurugram and Delhi offices. However, the stock ended off its day's high, down 2.98 percent.



4 / 6 Tata Elxsi | The company's stock rose 5 percent intraday after reporting a decent set of quarterly numbers.



5 / 6 ICICI Securities | Shares of the broking firm ended 4.83 percent lower as quarterly results failed to excite the Street.