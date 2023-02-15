Eicher Motors, Bharat Forge, Grasim: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Nomura has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 3,264 on its shares whereas Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 3,553 on its shares.

Eicher Motors | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 3,553 on its shares. The brokerage said that company gained market share post launch of hunter.

Eicher Motors | Nomura has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 3,264 on its shares. The brokerage said that company's Q3 margin is below estimates.

Bharat Forge | CLSA has an 'outperform' call on the shares of Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 964 on its shares. The brokerage said that company has higher than expected shipments.

Grasim | Jefferies has an 'buy' call on the shares of Grasim with a target price of Rs 2,000 on its shares. The brokerage said that company has a large miss in Q3 EBITDA.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance with a target price of Rs 111 on its shares. The brokerage said that company PBT below Morgan Stanley estimates on higher provisions.