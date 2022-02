1 / 4 DLF | CLSA has upgraded its rating on shares of DLF to ‘buy’ from ‘outperform’ but has slashed its target price on the stock to Rs 423 from Rs 470. With this, the stock ended 8.8 percent higher.



2 / 4 Indus Towers | Jefferies on Friday reiterated its 'buy' rating on Indus Towers and said that it finds the risk-reward in the stock attractive after a steep correction. Reacting to this, shares of Indus Towers closed 4.6 percent higher.



3 / 4 UPL | Shares of UPL closed 3.8 percent higher as the company announced that its Board of Directors would mull share buyback proposal.