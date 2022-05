1 / 12 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aster DM Healthcare, Balrampur Chini Mills, Eclerx Services, Grasim Industries, IPCA Laboratories, Latent View Analytics, Metropolis Healthcare, Minda Industries, The Phoenix Mills, Shree Renuka Sugars, RITES | These companies will report their earnings for the January-March quarter today.



2 / 12 Delhivery | The logistics and supply chain firm is set to make its debut on the bourses today. The Delhivery issue price has been fixed at Rs 482 per share.



3 / 12 Maruti Suzuki India | The auto major will buy a 12.09 percent stake in Sociograph Solutions For Rs 2 crore.



4 / 12 Birlasoft | The company's consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY22 came in at Rs 132.9 crore as against Rs 113.9 crore posted in the previous quarter. While revenue stood at Rs 1,104.2 crore as compared to Rs 1,071.9 crore on quarter. Birlasoft will buy back up to 2.79 percent of shares at a price of Rs 500 per share for an amount up to Rs 390 crore.



5 / 12 Zomato | The online food delivery platform Zomato's net loss widened to Rs 359.7 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, impacted by higher expenses. Revenues came in at Rs 1,211.8 crore.



6 / 12 Marico | The FMCG major has picked a 54 percent stake in HW Wellness Solutions, under the brand name 'True Elements'.



7 / 12 Graphite India | The company's consolidated net profit surged 48.4 percent YoY at Rs 95 crore while revenue jumped 49.4 percent to Rs 844 crore.



8 / 12 Ramco Cements | The cement maker's net profit rose 42 percent YoY to Rs 124.07 crore while revenue was up 4.8 percent at Rs 1,709.1 crore.



9 / 12 Shilpa Medicare | The company's net profit rose 33.3 percent to Rs 35.45 crore YoY while revenue gained 30.4 percent at Rs 72.9 crore. In another development, Shilpa Medicare’s bulk drugs subsidiary will raise funds through an IPO.



10 / 12 Rupa & Co | The company has accepted the resignations of Dinesh Kumar Lodha as Chief Executive Officer and Ramesh Agarwal from the position of Chief Financial Officer.



11 / 12 Vaibhav Global | The company's net profit in the fourth quarter of FY22 nosedived about 52 percent YoY to Rs 26.94 crore but revenue rose 3 percent to Rs 685.2 crore.