Delhivery, Gland Pharma, Sun Pharma: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Delhivery | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Delhivery with a target price of Rs 450 on its shares. The brokerage house says that competitive moats for logistics network and low-cost structure of the company is intact.

Gland Pharma | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Gland Pharma with a target price of Rs 2,558 on its shares. The brokerage house expects growth of the company to resume in FY24.

Glenmark Pharma | Nomura has a 'buy' call on Glenmark Pharma with a target price of Rs 580 on its shares. The brokerage house says that company's growth and margin outlook higher than expectations.

Sun Pharma | Macquarie has an 'outperform' call on Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,275 on its shares. The brokerage house says that it expects FY25E EBITDA reaching to 30 percent.