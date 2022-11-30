English
Delhivery, Gland Pharma, Sun Pharma: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Nov 30, 2022 8:51:05 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Delhivery with a target price of Rs 450 on its shares while Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Gland Pharma with a target price of Rs 2,558 on its shares.

Delhivery | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Delhivery with a target price of Rs 450 on its shares. The brokerage house says that competitive moats for logistics network and low-cost structure of the company is intact.

Gland Pharma | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Gland Pharma with a target price of Rs 2,558 on its shares. The brokerage house expects growth of the company to resume in FY24.

Glenmark Pharma | Nomura has a 'buy' call on Glenmark Pharma with a target price of Rs 580 on its shares. The brokerage house says that company's growth and margin outlook higher than expectations.

Sun Pharma | Macquarie has an 'outperform' call on Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,275 on its shares. The brokerage house says that it expects FY25E EBITDA reaching to 30 percent.

