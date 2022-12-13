English
Terms and Conditions

Dalmia Bharat, Larsen & Toubro: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Dec 13, 2022 9:38:06 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Damia Bharat with a target price of Rs 1,900 on its shares whereas Goldman Sachs has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Larsen & Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,460 on its shares.

Damia Bharat | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Damia Bharat with a target price of Rs 1,900 on its shares. The brokerage house says that JP Association asset acquisition will help diversify geographical footprint.

Damia Bharat | Jefferies has a 'buy' call on the shares of Damia Bharat with a target price of Rs 2,060 on its shares. The brokerage house says that JP Association asset acquisition will help diversify geographical footprint. However, it added that deal timelines, limestone reserves are key question.

Larsen & Toubro | Goldman Sachs has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Larsen & Toubro with a target price of Rs 2,460 on its shares. The brokerage house says that well positioned to benefit from govt-funded domestic infra projects.

Inflation | CLSA on inflation said that inflation is peaking. It also added that CPI fell to a below-consensus 5.9 percent in November this year and will likely be 5.6 percent for December.

