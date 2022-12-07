Dabur, Zee Entertainment, Delhivery: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Dabur with a target price of Rs 660 on its shares while CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 325 on its shares.

Dabur | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Dabur with a target price of Rs 660 on its shares. The brokerage house says that rural recovery and improving portfolio mix will drive topline growth.

Zee Entertainment | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 325 on its shares. The brokerage house says that ad revenue recovery is dragged by FMCG.

Delhivery | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Delhivery with a target price of Rs 532 on its shares. The brokerage house says that management is confident of overall growth going forward.