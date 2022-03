1 / 10 Wall Street: Technology companies lifted US stock indexes after a sharp fall in the previous session, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite up 269.24 points, or nearly 2 percent, to 14,191.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 349.44 points, or about 1 percent, to 34,707.94 and the S&P 500 gained 63.92 points, or 1.43 percent, to 4,520.16.



2 / 10 Asian Equities: Benchmarks rose in morning trade in Japan, South Korea, and Australia but edged lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Japan's Nikkei was up 29 points or 0.1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 61 points, Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.48 percent or 34 points, whereas the Shanghai index was down marginally 0.02 percent or 1.2 points. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty: The Singapore exchange’s index that hints at the trend that India’s Nifty50 index is likely to follow was up 0.19 percent or 32 points at the time of writing at 8 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Oil: Oil prices fell about a $1 on Friday as the United States and allies considered releasing more oil from storage to cool markets and as traders faced higher costs for trading benchmark Brent futures. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 10 D-Street: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower in the volatile session on Thursday. At close, the Sensex was down 89.14 points or 0.15 percent at 57,595.68, and the Nifty was down 22.90 points or 0.13 percent at 17,222.80.



6 / 10 Rupee: The rupee appreciated 6 paise to close at 76.33 against the US dollar in a restricted trade on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Petrol: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Friday, the third increase in four days as oil firms recoup losses from holding rates during the period prior to the recently-concluded assembly elections.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency: World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin rose 2.4 percent to $43,935.80 in the past 24 hours, whereas Ethereum was up 3.35 percent at $3,125.



9 / 10 Gold: Gold rose to a more than one-week high as concerns over soaring prices and uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine lifted bullion's appeal as a safe haven and an inflation hedge. Spot gold rose to $1,963.50. (Image: Reuters)