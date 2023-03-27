English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsCrompton Consumer, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance: Monday's brokerage call

Crompton Consumer, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance: Monday's brokerage call

Crompton Consumer, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance: Monday's brokerage call
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Mar 27, 2023 8:40:35 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Nomura maintains 'buy' rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical with a target of Rs 377 per share while CLSA maintains 'outperform' rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical with a target of Rs 350 per share.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 4

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical | CLSA maintains 'outperform' rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical with a target of Rs 350 per share. The brokerage says following the merger, butterfly minority shareholders will hold 3 percent in company.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 4

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical | Nomura maintains 'buy' rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical with a target of Rs 377 per share. The brokerage says company expects the proposed merger to be eps accretive from first year.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 4

NBFCs | Morgan Stanley says its top picks are SBI Life, Bajaj Finance & Manappuram Finance. It adds that it has moved Shriram Finance and PB Finance up in the order.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 4

Debt MF changes | Jefferies says removal of LTCG benefits for debt MFs could affect flows into mid & longer-duration schemes. It also adds bond funding may see some impact as debt MFs fund form 10-11 percent of corporate bonds.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Wall Street rises as Deutsche Bank contagion fears bite

Next Article

Stocks to watch: Nykaa, BEL, Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin, Paytm and more

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X