Crompton Consumer, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance: Monday's brokerage call

SUMMARY Nomura maintains 'buy' rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical with a target of Rs 377 per share while CLSA maintains 'outperform' rating on Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical with a target of Rs 350 per share.

NBFCs | Morgan Stanley says its top picks are SBI Life, Bajaj Finance & Manappuram Finance. It adds that it has moved Shriram Finance and PB Finance up in the order.

Debt MF changes | Jefferies says removal of LTCG benefits for debt MFs could affect flows into mid & longer-duration schemes. It also adds bond funding may see some impact as debt MFs fund form 10-11 percent of corporate bonds.