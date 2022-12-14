Colgate, Paytm, Yes Bank: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CITI has a 'sell' call on the shares of Colgate with a target price of Rs 1,650 on its shares while Nomura has a 'Neutral' call on the shares of Colgate with a target price of Rs 1,600 on its shares.

1 / 4

Colgate | CITI has a 'sell' call on the shares of Colgate with a target price of Rs 1,650 on its shares. The brokerage house says that focus of the company is on driving revenue growth through a two-pronged strategy.

2 / 4

Colgate | Nomura has a 'Neutral' call on the shares of Colgate with a target price of Rs 1,600 on its shares. The brokerage house says that the company will look to scale up personal care business

3 / 4

Yes Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on the shares of Yes Bank with a target price of Rs 20 on its shares. The brokerage house says that it expects a strong Return on Assets (RoA) improvement to 1 percent by FY25.

4 / 4

Paytm | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Paytm with a target price of Rs 695 on its shares. The brokerage house says that cash position of the company has been strong at Rs 9,180 crore as of September 2022